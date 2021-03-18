KENW channel 3-2 is also available by antenna and on the streaming platforms Amazon Prime, Hulu + Live TV, the PBS app and You Tube TV. KENW channel 3-1 can be seen by antenna in eastern New Mexico and on DirecTV and Dish satellite in most New Mexico counties.
Nova "Return to the Moon" airs Friday at 8 pm on 3-1
A half-century after Apollo, the Artemis missions aim to bring astronauts back to the Moon and establish a lunar space station. Follow the Artemis II engineers and crew on the perilous 10-day journey to orbit the Moon.
American Experience "Chasing The Moon" Pt. 3 airs Friday at 9 pm on 3-2
Experience the triumph of the first moon landing, witnessed by the largest TV audience in history. But dreams of space dramatically intersect with dreams of democracy, raising questions of national priorities and national identity.
Latest Stories
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Trump is once again threatening to fire Cook over unproven allegations of mortgage fraud after an earlier effort to remove Cook was struck down by the Supreme Court.
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A federal appeals court says above-ground construction cannot continue without approval from Congress, siding with historic preservation advocates.
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The bill is meant to stifle Russia's economy by allowing for tough new tariffs against major importers of Russian energy. The legislation was led by Lindsey Graham before his unexpected death in July.
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A new political era for Colombia: a hard-right president promises order, growth and confrontation.
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A key Republican senator, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, said he would back Todd Blanche's nomination as attorney general, smoothing the path for his ultimate confirmation by the Senate.
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U.S. employers cut 23,000 jobs in July, and job gains for the two previous months were weaker than initially reported, according to a report Friday from the Labor Department.
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