Nova "Return to the Moon" airs Friday at 8 pm on 3-1

An investigation of Boeing's flawed 737 Max jet and the crashes that killed 346 people.
Guinness World Records has certified two sisters as the world's oldest living identical twins at 107, in an announcement Monday coinciding with Respect for the Aged Day, a national holiday in Japan.
The Federal Reserve ends a policy meeting Wednesday. No changes are expected in interest rates, but investors will be watching for hints as to when the central bank may lessen support for the economy.
Utility company Entergy failed to provide power for a million people after Hurricane Ida ripped through New Orleans. A new NPR-ProPublica joint investigation examines why.
Sarah Dash, the co-founder of the female singing group Labelle, best known for their 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade," died Monday. Patti LaBelle announced her longtime friend's death on social media.
The delta variant may have peaked in the U.S. Photos of U.S. agents herding Haitian migrants at the border are hard to look at. Probe finds Entergy New Orleans fought efforts to ready for disasters.
It's National Hispanic Heritage Month, and NPR is marking the occasion with music. NPR's Latin Music podcast Alt Latino is showcasing 10 Latin Music performances from eight cultures and countries.
Election season is in full swing to pick the next leader of Japan. Taro Kono is considered a maverick — a surprising change for a country that's been ruled by the same party for decades.
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Reuters reporter Daina Beth Solomon about how disturbing scenes from a border town in Texas are prompting Homeland Security to begin an investigation.
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Colombia's President Iván Duque Márquez about the country taking in Afghan refugees, its ties to the U.S. and the danger there for environmentalists.
NPR's A Martínez speaks with Keyshawn Johnson about his new book — The Forgotten First — about the four Black pioneers who broke the NFL's color barrier.
