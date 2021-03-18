Nova "Return to the Moon" airs Friday at 8 pm on 3-1

© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Website Update
The KENW Public Media web site has been updated recently. Some of the links are not working correctly. We appreciate your patience with us and hope they will be working soon.
TV Schedules
110519_kenw_logo_color.png
Watch KENW channel 3-2 Livestream here
Watch 3-2 Now
frontline__logo.jpg
"Boeing's Fatal Flaw" on Frontline airs Friday at 9pm on 3-1
An investigation of Boeing's flawed 737 Max jet and the crashes that killed 346 people.
Red Shoes 2021
"The Red Shoes on Great Performances airs Friday at 9pm on 3-2 and Saturday at 7pm on 3-1
Company of “The Red Shoes.”

Muhammad Ali and Fans
Ken Burns Four-Part Series, Muhammad Ali, begins Sunday at 7pm on 3-1; 8pm on 3-2. The four parts air Sunday through Wednesday.
Muhammad Ali and Fans
Load More
cultura_logo.jpg
Cultura airs at 11:30 am on 3-1 & at 12:00 noon on 3-2 every other Sunday
Cultura travels around New Mexico. Click about Cultura.
About Cultura
NPR 50_300x250 website (002).png
Support your Public Radio Station. Make your donation now!
kenw_building_071117.jpg
Support KENW PBS New Mexico with your contribution
Forgot to renew? Show your support here!
Make Your Donation Now!
melinda's garden.png
Create your beautiful landscape with Melinda's Garden Moment
Melinda's Garden Moment
Submit your Community Events here!
KENW Community Calendar