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KENW channel 3-2 is also available by antenna and on the streaming platforms Amazon Prime, Hulu + Live TV, the PBS app and You Tube TV. KENW channel 3-1 can be seen by antenna in eastern New Mexico and on DirecTV and Dish satellite in most New Mexico counties.
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Nova "Return to the Moon" airs Friday at 8 pm on 3-1

A half-century after Apollo, the Artemis missions aim to bring astronauts back to the Moon and establish a lunar space station. Follow the Artemis II engineers and crew on the perilous 10-day journey to orbit the Moon.

American Experience "Chasing The Moon" Pt. 3 airs Friday at 9 pm on 3-2

Experience the triumph of the first moon landing, witnessed by the largest TV audience in history. But dreams of space dramatically intersect with dreams of democracy, raising questions of national priorities and national identity.

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