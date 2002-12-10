© 2021
Sept. 11 Intelligence Failure Report

By Larry Abramson
Published December 10, 2002 at 10:00 PM MST

A special congressional committee today released its long-awaited report on intelligence failures prior to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. The committee faulted the FBI, the CIA and other governmental agencies for organizational problems that kept them from detecting the terrorist plot, according to the report. The bipartisan committee issued 19 recommendations for improving the nation's intelligence services, but did not single out individuals for blame. NPR's Larry Abramson reports.

Larry Abramson
Larry Abramson is NPR's National Security Correspondent. He covers the Pentagon, as well as issues relating to the thousands of vets returning home from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
