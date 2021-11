New Jersey's governor releases a report on the findings of an investigation into the abuse of three young boys in Newark, and the death of one of them, a 7-year-old twin. The children were previously known to the state's child welfare agency. As the facts come to light there have been arrests, suspensions and the trading back and forth of accusations and defenses by those who should have been protecting the boys. NPR's Brian Naylor reports from Newark.

