Hollywood Offers Sequel Opportunity for All

In Hollywood this year, it's deja vu all over again... and again... and again. So far, a record 25 sequels are set to hit U.S. theaters in 2003 -- everything from the final installment of the Lord of the Rings trilogy to Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd. NPR's Liane Hansen and Peter Bart of Variety magazine discuss the sequel trend.

25 Sequels So Far:

Final Destination 2

Shanghai Knights

The Jungle Book II

X2: X-Men United

The Matrix Reloaded

Pokemon Heroes

2 Fast 2 Furious

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Rugrats Go Wild

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Bad Boys II

Exorcist: The Beginning

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life

American Wedding

Freddy vs. Jason

Jeepers Creepers 2

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Scary Movie 3

The Whole Ten Yards

The Matrix Revolutions

Barbershop 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

