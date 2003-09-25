New Music Releases for Fall 2003
This fall brings a bevy of new music releases -- so many that we thought we needed a guide to sift through them.
NPR's Michele Norris talks with Tom Moon of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Will Hermes, a Senior writer for Spin magazine, about the treasure of new releases coming our way, including the first release from singer-songwriter Edie Brickell in 10 years.
AVAILABLE NOW:
Dave Matthews: Some Devil
Emmylou Harris: Stumble Into Grace
Outkast: Speakerboxxx/The Love Below
Gloria Estefan: Unwrapped
Elvis Costello: North
Nickelback: The Long Road
The Mavericks: The Mavericks
Joe Henry: Tiny Voices
Cesaria Evora: Voz d'Amor
The Bangles Reunion album
Erykah Badu EP
Rufus Wainwright: Want
RELEASED ON 9/30
Sting: Sacred Love
Iggy Pop: Skull Ring
Cassandra Wilson: Glamoured
RELEASED ON 10/7
Rickie Lee Jones: Evening Of My Best Day
RELEASED ON 10/14
Edie Brickell: Volcano
Virginia Rodrigues: Mares Profundos
LATER THIS FALL
Pink
The Strokes
Edie Brickell
Pat Martino
Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros
Wyclef Jean
