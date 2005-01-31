© 2022 KENW
Exhibit Highlights Leonardo's 'Curious Genius'

By Sylvia Poggioli
Published January 31, 2005 at 10:00 PM MST

An exhibit in Rome sheds new light on Leonardo da Vinci's versatility as architect, engineer and a visionary, many of whose inventions were precursors of today's technological achievements.

The exhibit, "A Curious Genius," consists of items from Leonardo's Codex Atlanticus -- the large collection of his notebooks and scientific drawings of mechanics, hydraulic engineering, optics and military architecture. The drawings are accompanied by a dozen newly built models of machines based on his designs.

Leonardo's drawings and notes -- filled with detailed suggestions for projects -- are an insight into his thought process. Many of the designs were futuristic ideas that could not be carried out because the necessary technology did not exist in the 15th and 16th centuries.

The exhibit will remain open at the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei in Rome until Feb. 28. After making its way through Europe, it will travel to the United States in 2007.

