'Capote' Plumbs a Legend

Film critic David Edelstein reviews Capote, the new film about writer Truman Capote and the research and writing of his breakthrough book, In Cold Blood.

Starring Philip Seymour Hoffman in the title role, Capote traces how the New York-based writer came to tell the story of a Holcomb, Kan., family murdered by two young men who were caught and eventually executed.

In Cold Blood took Capote six years to write. The book was a breakthrough for Capote's use of fiction techniques to write non-fiction.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.