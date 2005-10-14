Voices of Turkey: Street of the Cauldron Makers

Turkish novelist Elif Shafak and producer Sandy Tolan set out to capture the voices of Turkey and its cultural attitude on one street: Kazanci Yokushu, the "Street of the Cauldron Makers."

Tolan writes, "Elif saw the street, where she once lived and wrote a novel, as a metaphor for Turkey's modern history -- a place where the nation's battles over identity, modernity, ethnicity and minority rights have played out in miniature over the decades.

"In the voices of the butcher, the barber, the grocers, the tailor and the domino players, I believe we were able to unearth a good many layers beneath the gray, gritty stones of the Street of the Cauldron Makers."

