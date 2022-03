Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire opens Friday. Critic Kenneth Turan says that new director Mike Newell and his cast have finally done justice to J.K. Rowling's work.

Newell is a veteran of film and British television. His previous movies include Donnie Brasco and 2003's Mona Lisa Smile.

