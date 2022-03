Deja Vu is in the business of confounding expectations.

It's not the routine potboiler starring Denzel Washington that the advertising indicates. Instead, its a thriller that plays like the noir classic Laura would if science-fiction writer Philip K. Dick had a hand in the screenplay.

The film makes little sense, but that hardly matters because it's some first-class genre fun.

