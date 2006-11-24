Robin Williams' Prodigious Career

Actor and comic Robin Williams is co-starring in the new animated feature Happy Feet. Recently, he starred in the film The Night Listener, playing a late-night radio host who befriends a 14-year-old listener.

Williams began his career as a stand-up comic, but first got wide attention in the 1970s as Mork in the sitcom Mork & Mindy. He has starred in a plethora of films, including an Oscar-winning performance in Good Will Hunting.

