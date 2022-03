Author Kurt Vonnegut called himself a free-thinking humanist. Others said his unerring moral compass, colloquial style, and ability to mix sadness and humor made Vonnegut the Mark Twain of his generation. With the publication of Slaughterhouse-Five, Vonnegut found an audience that clung to his pointed observations of society and its shortcomings.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.