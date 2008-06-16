'Weeds' Creator Delivers Potent Product

The critically acclaimed television series Weeds is back for its fourth season, and creator Jenji Kohan is relocating the satire from suburbia to the borderlands.

Nancy Botwin (Mary Louise Parker), suburban mother and drug dealer, trades her gated community for a beach town just miles from Mexico. The focus shifts from bourgeois hypocrisy to larger social issues such as immigration, free trade, and the larger effects of drug trafficking.

Kohan is optimistic about the reinvention of the series and is eager to welcome actors like Albert Brooks to the cast.

Before creating Weeds, Kohan also served as a writer and producer for Gilmore Girls. She received a primetime Emmy for her work with Tracey Takes On... in 1997. She has written episodes for Will & Grace, Mad About You and Boston Common.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.