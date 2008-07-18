© 2022 KENW
Matt Weiner's 'Mad Men,' A Dazzling Product

Published July 18, 2008 at 8:03 AM MDT
Matt Weiner has little reason to be as 'mad' as any of the characters that he has created.
Mad Men seems to be an easy sell. The AMC television drama just racked up an astounding 16 Emmy nominations after winning two Golden Globes.

Matt Weiner is the man behind the successful program, which focuses on Madison Avenue advertising executives in the 1960s. Before creating Mad Men, Weiner wrote and produced episodes of the HBO series The Sopranos, which garnered him both a Writer's Guild Award and an Emmy.

This interview was originally broadcast Aug. 9, 2007.

