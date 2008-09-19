'Pushing Daisies,' Alive With Fantasy, Mystery

In the ABC series, Pushing Daises, co-executive producers Barry Sonnenfeld and Bryan Fuller combine romance, fantasy and mystery to tell the story of a man who can bring the dead back to life. The first season of the show is now out on DVD.

In addition to creating the series, Fuller was a writer and executive producer on Heroes and created the TV show Dead Like Me. Sonnenfeld directed the films Men In Black and The Addams Family.

This interview was originally broadcast on Oct. 10, 2007

