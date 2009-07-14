'Michael And Michael' Put Issues On The Table

Comics Michael Ian Black and Michael Showalter are the creators and stars of Michael and Michael Have Issues. The new Comedy Central series focuses on two neurotic sketch-comedy writers and co-hosts who can't stand each other.

Black and Showalter report that the show is only a "mild distortion" of their actual working relationship. The two comics also appeared together in the Comedy Central series Stella and on MTV's cult sketch comedy series The State.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.