Chicago's O'Hare Needs Help Clearing Brush

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a job opening at Chicago's O'Hare airport. Wanted: One herder with a flock of sheep, or goats are OK too. The Sun Times reports that O'Hare is looking for 25 grazing animals to clear out overgrown bushes surrounding the airport. Those bushes attract birds, which are dangerous to aircraft. O'Hare requires the herder to bring a mobile electronic fence to keep his herd off the runway, though apparently a shepherd's crook is optional. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.