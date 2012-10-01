WTO Projects Slow Economic Growth In 2012

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The World Trade Organization projects that global trade in goods will grow by only 2.5 percent this year. Not so great. That's down from last year's 5 percent growth, and much lower than the nearly 14 percent in 2010 as a global recovery began.

Analysts told The Wall Street Journal that economic problems in Europe are playing a major role here. It's bad news for China, for which the European Union has been a huge export market, and it is also bad news for the United States.

