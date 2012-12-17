Calif. Woman To Inherit $7 Million In Gold Coins

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business brings us to a woman whose tax forms this year may need to account for quite an inheritance.

A California woman is thought to be the only heir to $7 million worth of gold coins. A cleaning crew found them after the death of a reclusive man in Carson City, Nevada earlier this year. When the man was found to have no relatives in the area, researchers followed the trail to the teacher in California. Now she just needs certification from a judge tomorrow and she'll be able to claim this chunk of change.

