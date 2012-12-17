Weighing The Child Tax Credit During Hard Times

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

So far, still no budget deal in place to prevent the automatic spending cuts and tax increases that are scheduled to go into effect at the end of this year. We have been hearing about some of the tax deductions, credits and other breaks lawmakers are weighing in this whole budget debate. And it's time for the latest in our 12 Days of Deductions.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.