Remembering Connecticut School Shooting Victims

Over the weekend we learned the names of the 27 people who were killed in Newtown, Connecticut. Twenty of them were first grade students at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Those names are: Charlotte Bacon, Daniel Barden, Olivia Engel, Josephine Gay, Ana Marquez-Greene, Dylan Hockley, Madeline Hsu, Catherine Hubbard, Chase Kowalski, Jesse Lewis, James Mattioli, Grace McDonnell, Emilie Parker, Jack Pinto, Noah Pozner, Caroline Previdi, Jessica Rekos, Avielle Richman, Benjamin Wheeler and Allison Wyatt.

The seven adults who also lost their lives: Rachel Davino, Anne Marie Murphy, Lauren Russeau, Victoria Soto, Mary Sherlach, Dawn Hocksprung. And Nancy Lanza, the mother of the gunman.