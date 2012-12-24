No 'Fiscal Cliff' Deal Puts Wall Street In A Slump

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Wall Street did not get much of a gift at the end of last week. The Dow Jones lost 120 points, or nine-tenths of a percent, on Friday. The slump is partly tied to events here in Washington last week - a Republican plan to avoid the fiscal cliff came undone. Today brings a shortened trading day and Wall Street will be closed for Christmas.