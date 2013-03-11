Marvel Announces Comic-Book Freebies

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Our last word in business today also comes to us by way of Austin. South by Southwest is where Marvel Comics is promoting a comic book giveaway. Superheroes, like Iron Man and Wolverine, went digital a while ago. Trying to hook new readers, Marvel Comics is offering more and more content online.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

So, today and tomorrow, Marvel is offering free downloads of more than 700 of its number one issues from a 1963 issue of "Amazing Spiderman," to the more recent again "Marvel Zombies." The downloads usually cost anywhere from $2 to $4 apiece.

MONTAGNE: Still, the first issue of a comic book on your iPad is not quite the same as having the original paper copy. You can't tuck it away in a plastic cover and hope it will be worth lots of money someday.

INSKEEP: Darn.

MONTAGNE: Nope. Can't do that. But you can read it online.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.