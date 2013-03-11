Tweeted Tattoo Gets Man Free Netflix For A Year

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

You know Netflix has your email address when you start seeing endless offers to try it out for a month for free. Myron Robinson managed to score a year of Netflix videos and online streaming at no cost, though he did more than submit his credit card information. Robinson tweeted a photo of his new Netflix tattoo. The company tweeted back: No way, free year for you. Netflix did not respond to his offer to work for the company. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.