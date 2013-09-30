DirectTV Signs Movie-Financing Deal With A24
GREENE: Satellite TV operator DirecTV has signed a $40 million deal with independent film studio A24 Inc. to help finance new movies. In return, DirecTV gets exclusive rights to air the indie films on-demand for 30 days before they hit theaters.
A24's biggest hit to date is the James Franco film "Spring Breakers," which made over $14 million domestically. The catch though, major theater chains, like Regal and AMC, will not show films that have previously released as video on-demand.