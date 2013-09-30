Millions Of TV Viewers Say Goodbye To 'Breaking Bad'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is the last word in "Breaking Bad."

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

That's right. Millions of viewers tuned in last night to the dramatic series finale on AMC. No spoilers here, for the record.

GREENE: The numbers are not out yet, but viewership for the very last episode of "Breaking Bad" was expected to top eight million last night. Thirty-second ad slots reportedly sold for $250,000, and a promise to buy more ads on other shows.

INSKEEP: Businesses are also cashing in New Mexico where the series has been set. A local candy store this year alone sold 35,000 bags of blue rock candy that looks awful lot like Walter White's blue meth.

GREENE: That's amazing. That is the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep.

So David, the episode last night was unbelievable. The part where Walter White...

GREENE: Yeah. Oh wait, our mics are still open, Steve.

INSKEEP: Oh. OK.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.