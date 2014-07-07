Wash. Retailers To Sell Recreational Marijuana On Tuesday

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with a possible marijuana shortage. True story, Washington state is expected to roll out retail pot sales this week after voters approved a referendum on recreational marijuana in 2012. But there is a backlog of growers and processors awaiting licenses from the state, which means a limited supply. That has sellers worried they'll run out too quickly when stores open. As many as 20 retailers could start selling marijuana tomorrow if all goes according to plan and if they have proper supplies of pot. The limited supply could mean higher prices, roughly twice the current price at medical dispensaries.