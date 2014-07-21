How Many Frequent Flyer Miles Can You Get With A $36M Charge?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Last spring, a man bought an ancient Chinese ceramic cup. It was sold by Sotheby's Hong Kong. The price was $36 million. The Chinese collector enjoyed a benefit for paying so much - currency rules prevented him from taking enough cash to Hong Kong. So he paid the $36 million with his American Express card. He received so many AmEx bonus points that he would be entitled to 28 million frequent flyer miles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.