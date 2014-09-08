Yankees' Derek Jeter Answers Reporter's Phone

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The New York Yankees celebrated Derek Jeter Day yesterday. The longtime shortstop who's retiring was praising Yankees fans at a news conference. Reporters had their phones on a table recording his remarks, and that's when one reporter's husband called. Jeter looked at the caller ID.

(SOUNDBITE OF NEWS CONFERENCE)

DEREK JETER: Walt Reinheimer (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

JETER: Walt, she'll have to call you back, buddy.

