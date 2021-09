Audie Cornish speaks with Jonathan Auerbach, a PhD student in statistics at Columbia University who endeavored to get a better estimate of the New York City rat population. Auerbach use data from reports of rats called in on the city's non-emergency number to arrive at his number: 2 million rats in a city of more than 8 million people.

