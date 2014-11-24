Hospital 'Shocks' Fathers-To-Be

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The comedian Carol Burnett once described the pain of childbirth this way; it's like taking your lower lip and forcing it over your head. She was trying to help men understand the experience. Now a Chinese hospital is going a step further. To help fathers-to-be get it, it will stimulate contractions. A nurse will shock a man's abdomen with electrodes for up to five minutes, which I'm sure many mothers will point out is a lot quicker than actual birth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.