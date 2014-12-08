After Decades Of Success, Joni Mitchell Is Still Just 'A Painter Who Writes Songs'

"It took a mature woman to bring it to life. I grew into that song."

— Joni Mitchell on re-recording "Both Sides Now," a song written after she'd chosen adoption for her daughter 54 years earlier. She talks about her new four-disc boxed set, Love Has Many Faces, and the different colors such a collection can reveal in a lifetime of work.

Home page photo: Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images

