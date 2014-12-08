© 2021
After Decades Of Success, Joni Mitchell Is Still Just 'A Painter Who Writes Songs'

By Renee Montagne
Published December 8, 2014 at 2:57 AM MST

"It took a mature woman to bring it to life. I grew into that song."

Joni Mitchell on re-recording "Both Sides Now," a song written after she'd chosen adoption for her daughter 54 years earlier. She talks about her new four-disc boxed set, Love Has Many Faces, and the different colors such a collection can reveal in a lifetime of work.

