You could see being upset if you came to a concert to hear a band — and they suddenly stopped playing.

That happened Saturday night at Wonder Bar on the Jersey shore.

Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers were just 20 minutes into their set when ... Bruce Springsteen crashed the show. He played for nearly two hours.

The Houserockers had no hard feelings.

