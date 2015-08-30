To Win An Anagrammy, Just Sing A Song Of Scrambled Letters

On-air challenge: This week's puzzle was inspired by crossword constructor Merl Reagle, who died earlier this month.

One of Merl's most classic crosswords was titled "Anagrammys," in which he took the titles of popular songs and recast them with an anagram of one word. For example, his clue was "Anagrammy-winning poker song?" and the answer was "Dealer of the Pack." Of course, that was a play on "Leader of the Pack," which was a hit for the Shangri-Las in 1964.

Given an answer, you name the song. All you have to do is anagram one word in the made-up title you're given to complete the correct title.

Last week's challenge, from listener Sandy Weisz of Chicago: Name a famous military figure of the past 50 years. The first three letters of his first name and the first three letters of his last name are both well-known military abbreviations. Who is it?

Answer: Colin Powell (Col. and P.O.W.)

Winner: Susan Reinert of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Next week's challenge: Name a famous movie in eight letters that has had multiple sequels. The title is one word. Rearrange its letters to get a two-word phrase for a satchel. What is it?

