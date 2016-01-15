Sales Of 'Most Wanted Shirt' Skyrocket

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with advice for those who market clothing. Consider sticking your latest design on a Mexican drug lord. El Chapo, who was arrested yet again was seen in a photo with actor Sean Penn. He was in a button-down shirt with blue and gray strips and what looks like black paint splattered all over it. The LA boutique that made the shirt is thrilled El Chapo got his hands on one. They have been marketing it as the most wanted shirt with a photo of El Chapo. And as you can imagine, sales are spiking. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.