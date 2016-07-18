To Protest The Republican Convention, 100 Women Pose Nude

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep in Cleveland, where political protests have begun near the site of the Republican National Convention. One such protest took place yesterday. Maybe protest isn't exactly the word. It was art. Photographer Spencer Tunick gathered with 100 naked women who covered strategic spots by holding up mirrors. They said they wanted to reflect, quote, "the knowledge and wisdom of progressive women on to the convention center, cityscape and horizon." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.