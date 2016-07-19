Woman Marries Man Who Got Her Attention With Tweets

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a tale of Twitter love. He handled social media for a bookshop in London. She found his tweet so amusing she posted a love tweet - still, my beating heart. On Sunday, Victoria and Jonathon O'Brien tied the knot, and now their marriage is trending. Victoria posted a screenshot of the tweet that sparked their romance and also the famous line from "Jane Eyre" - dear reader, I married him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.