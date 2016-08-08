Kanye West May Branch Out Into Furniture Design

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kanye West is expanding his ambition. The rapper tells the BBC he'd like to get into furniture design. In fact, he has a specific notion. He wants to team up with Ikea. He'd like to design a minimalist set for college dorms. And he made his appeal on the radio in words that verge on lyrics, quote, "yo, Ikea, allow Kanye to create. Allow him to make this thing. I want a bed that he makes." Don't laugh. He already designs clothing and shoes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.