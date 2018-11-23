2 Teenagers In Utah Arrested After Plane Ride

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You almost have to admire the ambition of two Utah teens. They're 14 and 15. They were living in a group home. They left, went to an airstrip in Jensen, Utah, and stole a single-engine plane. They flew very low along U.S. Route 40. Needless to say, this was both illegal and terrifyingly dangerous, but they managed to land safely at a different airport. Part of the mystery now is, how did they learn to fly? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.