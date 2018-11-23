6th-Grader's Note Sheds Light On Hit-And-Run Case

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Sipowicz came out to his parked car in Buffalo, N.Y., to find bad news. The front of his red Ford Mustang was all dented and mangled. Then he saw a note handwritten by a sixth grader who was riding a school bus when it allegedly hit the Mustang. The kid used bullet points to describe details of the crash. There was even an illustration captioned, the bus that hit your car. Sipowicz hopes to meet the good Samaritan and give him a reward. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.