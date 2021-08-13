Dolly Parton Teams With James Patterson To Write Novel

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Listen to her lyrics and you already know she has a way with words. Now Dolly Parton is writing her first novel. She's teaming up with author James Patterson to write the thriller called "Run, Rose, Run." It's set in Tennessee, of course. The plot - a singer-songwriter on the run to Nashville, hoping to leave a hard life behind.