© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Over the Summer, Sammy Salvano Created A Prosthetic Hand For A Friend

Published September 9, 2021 at 4:09 AM MDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Sammy Salvano has always been a bit of an inventor. His most recent creation took him all summer long. With the help of a 3D printer, 14-year-old Sammy built a prosthetic hand for his friend Ewan Kirby. Ewan is missing fingers on one hand. The new prosthetic fits well. Ewan tested it by picking up his mom's car keys. Sammy wants to be an engineer, and it looks like he's off to a good start. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.