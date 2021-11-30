© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sherif Zaki, CDC disease detective, is dead at age 65

By Lauren Hodges,
Christopher Intagliata
Published November 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM MST

Sherif Zaki, a legendary disease expert at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who was known for his photographic memory and knack for solving tough disease mysteries, has died at 65.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mind that you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks. Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
See stories by Lauren Hodges
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata