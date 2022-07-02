'Wait Wait' for July 2, 2022: Back in Philly!

This week's show was recorded at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Darryl "Cornbread" McCray and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Faith Salie and Josh Gondelman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Ketchup On The Wall, Cancel Culture, and Knight's Local

Panel Questions

A Pat on The Back

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about a new reason to visit Philadelphia, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz Graffiti Artist Darryl "Cornbread" McCray on the game of tag

Darryl "Cornbread" McCray is the widely considered the father of modern graffiti, having started tagging pretty much everywhere in Philly starting in the 1960s. He may know everything about tagging, but what does he know about the game of tag?

Panel Questions

Paying Royalties, Room With A View, and Questionable Ethics

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: the Topmost Top Bunk, From Shhhh to Zzzzz, and Eau d' BFF.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Donald Trump threw his lunch, what'll be the next reason ketchup ends up on the wall.

