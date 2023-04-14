© 2023 KENW
North Korea advances its nuclear capabilities

By Anthony Kuhn,
Michel Martin
Published April 14, 2023 at 3:33 AM MDT

North Korea has successfully tested a solid fueled intercontinental ballistic missile. The test marks a major advance in North Korea's nuclear capabilities.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
