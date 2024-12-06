A cancer survivor nearly died trying to prove he had recovered

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Time now for StoryCorps. Matt Koch spent most of 2015 undergoing grueling treatments for Hodgkin lymphoma. The next year, he embarked on a challenging ski trip in the Colorado mountains to prove to himself that he'd recovered. Halfway through the hike, he lost his strength and a snowstorm set in. He and his friend, Alex Lewis, spent the night in a tiny, dug-out snow shelter, huddling for warmth. At StoryCorps, they recalled what happened when they set out the next morning.

ALEX LEWIS: Matt, you were kind of on another slope. And I just remember, all of a sudden, hearing this rushing water sound, and being knocked off my feet and starting to slide. I had triggered an avalanche right underneath me. But I was able to pin my skis perpendicular to some trees. And that made me realize that we needed to turn around immediately, but I think you'd hit a spot where you were done.

MATT KOCH: I just had nothing left. And so we decided that you should leave to get help.

LEWIS: What did you do when you were up there?

KOCH: I started realizing how thirsty I was. I knew that if I would eat snow, it would lower my core temperature. I had one little guy on one shoulder telling me not to and another guy on the other telling me, but you're so thirsty. I think I was pretty delirious, being hypothermic. And so when the helicopter came and got me, I didn't know it was that bad.

LEWIS: When I saw you at the hospital, you were in the burn unit, because the frostbite was so significant it was as if it was a major burn.

KOCH: I know I was glad to see you were OK. I was sad that I put you in that spot. Do you harbor any anger towards me because of this?

LEWIS: No. But I was nervous to go to the hospital, 'cause I was concerned that you would feel that I was responsible for what had happened.

KOCH: I had no idea that you felt any level of guilt. I'm sorry that we've never had this conversation until now. This was 100% my fault. I wasn't fit enough, and you did everything within your power. I hope you know that. I hope you - you saved my life.

LEWIS: It's what I would have done anyway, for you and for our friendship.

KOCH: Well, I'm thankful that I have you in my life. Not just because of this incident, but no matter where I go, if I need you, I know you'll be there.

FADEL: Matt Koch and Alex Lewis for StoryCorps. After recovering from his injuries, Matt moved to Florida so he'd never have to be cold again. Their interview is archived at the Library of Congress.

