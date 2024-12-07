'Wait Wait' for December 7, 2024: With Not My Job guest Jim Gaffigan

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jim Gaffigan and panelists Negin Farsad, Adam Felber, and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Brain Rot Spreads; I Beg Your Pardon; Return of the Rainforest

Panel Questions

Good For Sandwiches, But Good to Drink?

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about unusual side effects of common drugs, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Comedian Jim Gaffigan previews the Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me Gift Guide

Comedian and star of the new stand up special The Skinny, Jim Gaffigan, is quizzed about things you can buy for this holiday season.

Panel Questions

Trouble Finding A Ride; The Mayor And His Breakfast

That's Disrespectful

A new game based on stories from this week that featured the word "disrespectful."

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Bionic Pants; Chicken Scratch For the Soul; Mahi Mahi Milk Milk

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that the Rainforest Café is back, what will be the next trendy theme restaurant.

