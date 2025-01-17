Trained crews begin hazardous waste removal in LA

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

In Los Angeles, crews from the Environmental Protection Agency are showing up in hazmat suits. They're digging through all the potential hazardous waste the fires have left behind. NPR's Pien Huang reports.

PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: It's a huge, dangerous, problematic mess. That's what the wildfires have left behind.

STEVE CALANOG: Pesticides, fertilizers, paint solvents.

HUANG: Steve Calanog is the EPA's deputy incident commander for the southern California wildfires.

CALANOG: Cleaners, compressed gas cylinders.

HUANG: He says what they're looking for are typical household items turned dangerous by the heat.

CALANOG: Pottery kilns and things like that. And then, of course, there's always a plethora of damaged ammunition from sporting rifles and what have you.

HUANG: All of these are things that could react, explode, or cause corrosion and other problems if they leak. Calanog has worked on cleanups after wildfires for more than 15 years. A huge problem he's seen in recent times is lithium-ion batteries in electric cars. He says they can catastrophically catch fire in the days, weeks, and even months ahead.

CALANOG: We have to treat them as an unexploded ordinance, and we have to take great care of removing them from vehicles. And we have to take great care in transporting them to the appropriate location to render them safe.

HUANG: And then there are the invisible dangers. Crew members come with air monitors and detectors to look for explosive or toxic compounds, and even sometimes radiation. Calanog's message to the general public is, don't try to clean this up yourself.

CALANOG: All of our team are outfitted with air-purifying respirators, hard hats, head to toe tie-back and other protective gear.

HUANG: And they're trained to deal with things like asbestos, used to fireproof old homes, which can contribute to lung disease and cancer risks if inhaled. The Los Angeles wildfires have burned more than 12,000 structures and 40,000 acres. So Calanog says this first phase, it may take a few months. But even after it's done, it doesn't mean your property is safe.

CALANOG: There's partially destroyed structures where walls can collapse, and certainly plenty of things like broken glass and nails that folks can injure themselves on.

HUANG: It's at this point in the process with this kind of debris that the cleanup gets turned over to the Army Corps of Engineers and contractors. Anna Garcia is California's secretary for environmental protection. She knows that people are eager to get back to their properties, but she can't say when that will happen.

ANNA GARCIA: We completely understand the extraordinary, unprecedented nature of the devastation that we're facing across the Los Angeles area.

HUANG: She's hoping people can be patient a little longer.

GARCIA: We are maintaining the sense of urgency and the priority to get everyone back onto their property as soon as possible.

HUANG: It's important to do the cleanup right, she says, to keep people from getting sick or hurt now and in the long run. Pien Huang, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.