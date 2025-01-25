'Wait Wait' for January 25, 2025: With Not My Job guest mxmtoon

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest mxmtoon and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Faith Salie, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Chioke This Time

The Big Freezy; Keep It Positive; Beware, the Boomerasker!

Panel Questions

Happy Meals for Happy Travelers

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about crazy DIY attempts in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Musician and streamer mxmtoon answers our questions about cartoon M&Ms

mxmtoon got her start playing the ukulele on Youtube, and her original songs garnered her millions of fans across the internet. She just put out a new album, Liminal Space, and is about to embark on a world tour. But, before she leaves, she'll have to answer our three questions about the cartoon M&M mascots

Panel Questions

Safe Words The Whole Family Can Enjoy; Double Your Marital Pleasure; No Complaining January Game

Limericks

Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: Savory Sweets for the Soul; Happy Feet, Wandering Eyes; Olympic Glory Fades Quickly

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after No Complaining January, what will be the first complaint on February 1st

