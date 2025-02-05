As egg prices soar, what are some good, low-cost subsitutes?

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

All right. So, Steve Inskeep, have you tried to buy any eggs recently?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Yes. I think I know where you're going with this, and I will just tell you that I'm a big egg eater. I'm an omelet guy. I love doing things with eggs, so yes.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah...

INSKEEP: Yes.

MARTÍNEZ: ...And you've noticed that the prices are up. Now, here's a...

INSKEEP: Way up. Yeah.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. Here's a weird reason why, OK? So to prevent bird flu, millions of chickens have been slaughtered each month, and that has meant that egg prices are soaring now, and that also means that grocery shelves are nearly empty.

INSKEEP: Yeah, noticed that. So what do...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

INSKEEP: ...You do if you can't find or can't afford a carton of eggs?

MARTÍNEZ: Glad you asked because Leah Curran Moon, she owns DC Vegan, it's a plant-based deli and catering company, she says there are a lot of plant-based alternatives. In fact, her weekend brunch is egg-free.

INSKEEP: What?

LEAH CURRAN MOON: We make frittatas and omelets and scrambled eggs. And for those kinds of, like, really kind of egg centric dishes, there's a really couple of great options. The first is just egg, which is a product made with mung beans that you can find at the grocery store.

MARTÍNEZ: It's not bad, Steve. I've had it.

INSKEEP: (Laughter) OK (laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: Since I've gone, like, vegan, you know - yeah, it sounds - yeah, I know.

INSKEEP: OK.

MARTÍNEZ: But it's - yeah.

INSKEEP: Sure.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, another...

INSKEEP: Sure.

MARTÍNEZ: ...Option is tofu.

MOON: And that really mimics, like, a scrambled egg really, really well.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, just add plenty of spices, salt, pepper and turmeric to give that tofu that yellow color.

INSKEEP: OK, fine. I mean, tofu is fine, but nofu. Nofu. I want eggs.

MARTÍNEZ: Nofu. Now, OK. Now, what about baking without eggs?

INSKEEP: Well?

MARTÍNEZ: Well, Curran says - Curran Moons (ph) recommends an egg replacer.

MOON: That's just potato starch and tapioca, and that you cannot tell a difference in your baking when you're using that product. So you can use that for baking. You can use it for binding if you're kind of breading and frying something. The potato starch egg replacer is perfect.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, there's another go-to, and that's flax meal.

MOON: So if you just take flax seeds and grind them up, one teaspoon of flax meal plus a tablespoon of water equals one egg.

INSKEEP: Just the flax, ma'am.

(LAUGHTER)

INSKEEP: I (laughter) didn't I? You're done.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, you're right, just the flax.

INSKEEP: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: Now, Curran Moon suggests trying apple sauce or maybe even mashed banana as egg alternative. Something called aquafaba.

MOON: Aquafaba is just the water from a can of chickpeas. And you can use that to whip up and turn into a meringue or use it for egg-based cocktails.

INSKEEP: Thank goodness, because I'm going to need a cocktail after all this discussion of doing without eggs.

MARTÍNEZ: I mean, that's a great, like, advertising possibility for Awkwafina, the comedian.

INSKEEP: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: Awkwafina pitching for aquafaba.

INSKEEP: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: OK. I'll stop.

INSKEEP: OK. OK, egg alternatives.

